Flame-of-the-Woods by falcon11
Photo 2000

Flame-of-the-Woods

Also called, Xora, which comes from Ishwara, one of the many names for the Hindu god, Shiva. We pass this shrub on the sidewalk to the nearest local park.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
