Photo 2002
The Arc of a Fern
This was taken in the fern garden at Historic Spanish Point, a Selby Garden property in Sarasota.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2435
photos
54
followers
20
following
548% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
12th November 2022 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
plant
,
curve
,
fern
,
botanical
