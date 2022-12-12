Sign up
Photo 2028
The Remainders
My 50 milkweed plants are spilling their seeds. We had our first snow last night, so they have a little coating on top.
Still playing catch up, and considering a hiatus from this project for awhile. TBD.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
12th December 2022 12:14pm
Tags
nature
,
winter
,
pond
,
seeds
,
milkweed
