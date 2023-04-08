Sign up
Photo 2109
Nature's Relics
We found two of these land snail shells while cleaning out Mom's gardens.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
7th April 2023 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
snail
,
shell
,
close-up
,
moss
,
lichen
,
land snail
Diana
ace
Wonderful textures and tones.
April 9th, 2023
