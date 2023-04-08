Previous
Next
Nature's Relics by falcon11
Photo 2109

Nature's Relics

We found two of these land snail shells while cleaning out Mom's gardens.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
577% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful textures and tones.
April 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise