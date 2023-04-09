Sign up
Photo 2110
Happy Goose
There were a pair of Canada geese nesting side by side on this little hill in the grass. This one looked perfectly content.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
2
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2564
photos
63
followers
20
following
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
2109
2110
2104
454
2105
2106
2107
2108
2109
2110
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
9th April 2023 1:35pm
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
,
spring
,
goose
,
canada goose
Christine Sztukowski
Love the composition fav
April 9th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
With her Easter flowers displayed
April 9th, 2023
