Photo 2111
Brant Line-Up
At first I thought these geese were Canada geese, but they are not. They are Brants, all lined up on the shoreline at Greenwich Point Park.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2566
photos
63
followers
20
following
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
2109
2110
2111
454
2106
2107
2108
2109
2110
455
2111
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
9th April 2023 1:45pm
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
geese
,
shoreline
,
waterfowl
,
brants
Christine Sztukowski
Nice capture
April 11th, 2023
