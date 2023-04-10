Previous
Brant Line-Up by falcon11
Photo 2111

Brant Line-Up

At first I thought these geese were Canada geese, but they are not. They are Brants, all lined up on the shoreline at Greenwich Point Park.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Allison Maltese

Christine Sztukowski
Nice capture
April 11th, 2023  
