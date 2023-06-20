Previous
Yellow Lilies by falcon11
Photo 2182

Yellow Lilies

Just filling in a hole from yesterday with this quick shot of the yellow lilies I have in a pot near the back garden. They don't survive in the ground-- the critters eat the roots, so I have to put them in a pot.
20th June 2023

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
598% complete

