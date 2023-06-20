Sign up
Photo 2182
Yellow Lilies
Just filling in a hole from yesterday with this quick shot of the yellow lilies I have in a pot near the back garden. They don't survive in the ground-- the critters eat the roots, so I have to put them in a pot.
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
iPhone XS
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
botanical
,
lilies
