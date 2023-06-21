Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2183
Roadside View
We took a road trip to the "Quiet Corner" of Connecticut on a nice straight back road that went through small towns with bucolic views and tidy farms. There was a nice paved spot to pull over for this view.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2641
photos
64
followers
21
following
598% complete
View this month »
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
21st June 2023 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
landscape
,
connecticut
,
farm
,
fields
,
bucolic
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close