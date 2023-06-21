Previous
Roadside View by falcon11
Photo 2183

Roadside View

We took a road trip to the "Quiet Corner" of Connecticut on a nice straight back road that went through small towns with bucolic views and tidy farms. There was a nice paved spot to pull over for this view.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise