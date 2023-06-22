Sign up
Photo 2184
At The Lily Pond
As I was searching my files for a gallery show called "Imaginary Realms" I came across this image from last winter. I did not submit this one, but was accepted with two other images.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
reflections
,
palms
,
aquatic
,
lily pad
,
pond lily
