Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2185
She Saves Seashells....
I finally finished this piece of artwork today made from seashells I collected on our beach in Florida.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2643
photos
64
followers
21
following
598% complete
View this month »
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
23rd June 2023 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
artwork
,
seashells
,
wall hanging
Jane Pittenger
ace
Oh Allison, this is beautiful
June 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close