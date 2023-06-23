Previous
She Saves Seashells.... by falcon11
She Saves Seashells....

I finally finished this piece of artwork today made from seashells I collected on our beach in Florida.
Allison Maltese

Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Jane Pittenger ace
Oh Allison, this is beautiful
June 24th, 2023  
