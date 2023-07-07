Sign up
Photo 2199
"Enchanted Water Lily"
This is one of two of my photos that were accepted into a local show called "Imaginary Realms."
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
photograph
,
fantasy
,
water lily
,
framed print
Corinne C
ace
Congratulations! This is a wonderful photo with a marvelous presentation.
July 8th, 2023
