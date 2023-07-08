Sign up
Photo 2200
Garden Overview
Just filling in a hole from earlier this month with a shot of my back garden. The bee balm has spread over time, and the bumblebees love it!
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
bee balm
,
pollinator garden
