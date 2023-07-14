Previous
Morning Glory by falcon11
Photo 2206

Morning Glory

In the heat of the afternoon, the Morning Glories close up for a bit.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

@falcon11
Rick ace
Lovely capture.
July 16th, 2023  
