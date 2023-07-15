Previous
Caught in the Act by falcon11
Photo 2207

Caught in the Act

This Grey Squirrel was eating from a little pile of seed I had put out for the sparrows, who are. nesting in the tree above.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Yeah, if there is feed down, they'll find it, for sure. Great shot.
July 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise