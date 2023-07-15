Sign up
Previous
Photo 2207
Caught in the Act
This Grey Squirrel was eating from a little pile of seed I had put out for the sparrows, who are. nesting in the tree above.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2207
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
15th July 2023 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
animal
,
mammal
,
critter
Rick
ace
Yeah, if there is feed down, they'll find it, for sure. Great shot.
July 16th, 2023
