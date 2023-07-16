Sign up
Previous
Photo 2208
Wash Out
We are experiencing torrential rains today, so there is no chance for outdoor photos! This is the view from my living room window.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Tags
window
,
backyard
,
trees
,
rain
,
looking out
