Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2209
Papa Sparrow at Work
I watched this House Sparrow bring back feathers as nesting material while his mate looked on from a nearby branch. A photo of her in my extras album:
https://365project.org/falcon11/extras/2023-07-17
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2670
photos
64
followers
21
following
605% complete
View this month »
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
Latest from all albums
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
461
2209
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
sparrow
,
birdhouse
,
house sparrow
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close