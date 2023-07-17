Previous
Papa Sparrow at Work by falcon11
Papa Sparrow at Work

I watched this House Sparrow bring back feathers as nesting material while his mate looked on from a nearby branch. A photo of her in my extras album: https://365project.org/falcon11/extras/2023-07-17
