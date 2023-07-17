Previous
Female House Sparrow by falcon11
Photo 461

Female House Sparrow

She is supervising nest building in our driveway birdhouse. See my main album for more photos: http://365project.org/falcon11/365/2023-07-17
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
126% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise