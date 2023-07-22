Sign up
Previous
Photo 462
Sunflower To Be
Another image from tonight's stroll through the Bauer Park Community Gardens. Do you see the tiny spider at the bottom?
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
4
4
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful flower and I do see the spider
July 23rd, 2023
Milanie
ace
What wonderful focusing - love the way you composed this!
July 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Stunning capture!
July 23rd, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful!
July 23rd, 2023
