Previous
Photo 2214
Nature's Fireworks
This zinnia blossom is in the community gardens at Bauer Park.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
4
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
22nd July 2023 6:42pm
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
close-up
,
blossom
,
zinnia
,
camera+2
Jane Pittenger
ace
Far more beautiful than fire works
July 23rd, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
By the way, the butterfly that I posted yesterday was only about 1” and I see Painted Ladies are usually 2- 2 1/2”. Do you know more?
July 23rd, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Very intriguing.
July 23rd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Stunning
July 23rd, 2023
