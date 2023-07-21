Previous
What is Art? by falcon11
What is Art?

Fun with the Adamski Effect.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Diana ace
This is art, a wonderful image Allison!
July 21st, 2023  
Antonio-S ace
Art can be almost anything we want it to be. For me yes, this is art, why not!?
July 21st, 2023  
Milanie ace

This is really neat, Allison. I love the effect and you sure found a great spot to use it.
July 21st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
very creative
July 21st, 2023  
