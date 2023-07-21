Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2213
What is Art?
Fun with the Adamski Effect.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2674
photos
65
followers
21
following
606% complete
View this month »
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
Latest from all albums
2207
2208
461
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th January 2016 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
museum
,
abstract
,
art
,
woman
,
adamski effect
Diana
ace
This is art, a wonderful image Allison!
July 21st, 2023
Antonio-S
ace
Art can be almost anything we want it to be. For me yes, this is art, why not!?
July 21st, 2023
Milanie
ace
This is really neat, Allison. I love the effect and you sure found a great spot to use it.
July 21st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
very creative
July 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
This is really neat, Allison. I love the effect and you sure found a great spot to use it.