These Liatris flowers are at Lavender Pond Farm - a small tourist destination in my home town of Killingworth, CT. There are over 9,000 lavender plants on 25 acres and a few perennials among them. The farm was abuzz with both bumblebees and honey bees from the 4 hives at the edge of the property. Here is more about Liatris if anyone is interested: https://www.thespruce.com/liatris-flowers-1316040