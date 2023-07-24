Sign up
Photo 2216
Just Chillin'
There were a few birds on the fence in the Bauer Park Community Gardens. This is a female Red-Winged Blackbird.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2210
2211
2212
2213
462
2214
2215
2216
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
22nd July 2023 5:45pm
Tags
bird
,
red-winged blackbird
,
female bird
