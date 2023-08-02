Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2218
Lake Michigan
Here is the view from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. We climbed a "small" dune, but did not opt for the 4 hour trek all the way up one and down the other in another part of the park.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2680
photos
65
followers
21
following
607% complete
View this month »
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
Latest from all albums
2212
2213
462
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
2nd August 2023 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
michigan
,
lake
,
lake michigan
,
sand dunes
,
sleeping bear dunes nl
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close