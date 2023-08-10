Previous
Next
Camouflage by falcon11
Photo 2220

Camouflage

This green frog is almost completely hidden by duckweed, something we have never had in this little pond.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
608% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Love this!
August 13th, 2023  
Rick ace
It does blend in really well. Great shot.
August 13th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Well sighted
August 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise