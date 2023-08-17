Sign up
Photo 2222
Monarch To Be
I was delighted to find 5 Monarch caterpillars on the Butterfly Weed this morning. There are none on the Common Milkweed, which is full of yellow Oleander Aphids. Maybe they don't like the taste of them or their leavings.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
nature
,
insect
,
garden
,
caterpillar
,
monarch
,
larva
,
butterfly weed
,
aesclepias tuberosa
Jane Pittenger
ace
What a fabulous pose and color and detail
August 17th, 2023
