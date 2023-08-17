Previous
Monarch To Be by falcon11
Photo 2222

Monarch To Be

I was delighted to find 5 Monarch caterpillars on the Butterfly Weed this morning. There are none on the Common Milkweed, which is full of yellow Oleander Aphids. Maybe they don't like the taste of them or their leavings.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Jane Pittenger ace
What a fabulous pose and color and detail
August 17th, 2023  
