Photo 2223
Tiny Monarch Caterpillar
There are two really tiny ones on the Butterfly Weed -- maybe an inch long.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
1
1
18th August 2023 12:23pm
flower
,
flowers
,
macro
,
orange
,
insect
,
caterpillar
,
buds
,
larva
,
butterfly weed
,
aesclepias
Excellent photo
August 19th, 2023
