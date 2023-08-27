Sign up
Previous
Photo 2229
Floral Beauty
One of the beautiful dahlia flowers my friend gathered from her garden and brought over to our house.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2692
photos
64
followers
21
following
610% complete
View this month »
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
Latest from all albums
2223
2224
463
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
27th August 2023 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
beautiful
,
macro
,
pink
,
close-up
,
floral
,
dahlia
,
camera+2
