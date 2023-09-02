Sign up
Photo 2230
Skippers
There are lots of these little orangey Skippers in the yard feeding on almost anything -- hydrangeas, butterfly bushes, sedum...
2nd September 2023
2nd Sep 23
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2694
photos
64
followers
21
following
611% complete
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
463
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
2nd September 2023 9:49am
Privacy
Public
Tags
macro
,
close-up
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
petals
,
hydrangea
,
skipper
,
camera+2
