Photo 2231
Floral Mandala
Filling in a hole this week with a new mandala. I still enjoy making these.
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
flowers
design
botanical
circle
mandala
Dorothy
ace
Amazing.
October 6th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Very pretty
October 6th, 2023
Rick
ace
Great shot and processing.
October 6th, 2023
