Floral Mandala by falcon11
Photo 2231

Floral Mandala

Filling in a hole this week with a new mandala. I still enjoy making these.
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
616% complete

Dorothy ace
Amazing.
October 6th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Very pretty
October 6th, 2023  
Rick ace
Great shot and processing.
October 6th, 2023  
