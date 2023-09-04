Sign up
Previous
Photo 2231
Bumblebee and Mint
The Mint in the back garden is in full bloom, along with the Phlox, and the Bumblebees are taking full advantage.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
bee
,
macro
,
close-up
,
insect
,
garden
,
bumblebee
,
herb
,
mint
,
camera+2
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome close-up
September 5th, 2023
