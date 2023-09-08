Sign up
Previous
Photo 2232
Battered Bee
I am feeling a little like this beat up bumblebee today after PT for my knee replacement surgery, but, I am coming along nicely. The sedums are blooming and the bees are feeding happily.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2695
photos
64
followers
21
following
611% complete
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
8th September 2023 2:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
bee
,
insect
,
botanical
,
bumblebee
,
sedum
Peter Dulis
ace
wow - great close up
September 8th, 2023
