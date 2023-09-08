Previous
Battered Bee by falcon11
Battered Bee

I am feeling a little like this beat up bumblebee today after PT for my knee replacement surgery, but, I am coming along nicely. The sedums are blooming and the bees are feeding happily.
Peter Dulis ace
wow - great close up
September 8th, 2023  
