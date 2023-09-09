Previous
Newbie by falcon11
Photo 2233

Newbie

I spotted this Monarch tentatively flapping its wings as if just hatched. I was only able to fire off one shot before it flew off up into the sky.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Milanie ace
A really nice catch of the youngster
September 10th, 2023  
