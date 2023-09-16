Sign up
Photo 2237
Sunset on Trolley Road
These men went out at sunset with their nets and collecting bags to do some clamming.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
16th September 2023 6:20pm
sunset
connecticut
seascape
long island sound
clamdiggers
Milanie
ace
And hopefully to enjoy those beautiful sunset colors.
September 17th, 2023
Lynne
This is wonderful.
September 17th, 2023
