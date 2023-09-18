Sign up
Photo 2238
Milkweed Pod
The 60 or so Milkweed pods in the back garden are ripening and bursting. If you look closely, you will see a little red Milkweed Beetle on the outside of the pod. I only have a few, but they can eat the pods right down.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months.
Tags
garden
,
seed
,
milkweed
,
pod
,
aesclepias
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
September 19th, 2023
