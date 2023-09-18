Previous
Next
Milkweed Pod by falcon11
Photo 2238

Milkweed Pod

The 60 or so Milkweed pods in the back garden are ripening and bursting. If you look closely, you will see a little red Milkweed Beetle on the outside of the pod. I only have a few, but they can eat the pods right down.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
613% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful
September 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise