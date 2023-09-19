Previous
Monarch Visitor by falcon11
Photo 2239

Monarch Visitor

There were two Monarchs on the Butterfly Bushes this afternoon, and I saw another pale green chrysalis hanging from the underside edge of the cellar window screen.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
