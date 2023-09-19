Sign up
Previous
Photo 2239
Monarch Visitor
There were two Monarchs on the Butterfly Bushes this afternoon, and I saw another pale green chrysalis hanging from the underside edge of the cellar window screen.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
19th September 2023 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
insect
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
shrub
,
butterfly bush
,
monarch
,
buddleia
