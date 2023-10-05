Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2250
Drinking Buddies
I gave myself an assignment to find some Monarchs at the Bauer Park Community Gardens late this afternoon. The light was perfect, and there were enough zinnias and Mexican sunflowers to entice the butterflies and bees.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2713
photos
64
followers
21
following
616% complete
View this month »
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
5th October 2023 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
insect
,
garden
,
bumblebee
,
monarch
,
afternoon light
,
mexican sunflower
,
pollinators
Corinne C
ace
Stunning image
October 6th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Love this. The colors and lighting are extraordinary…
October 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close