Cosmic Sustenance by falcon11
Cosmic Sustenance

A bumblebee enjoying a late season cosmos in the community gardens.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Peter Dulis ace
love it
October 6th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Lovely!
October 6th, 2023  
