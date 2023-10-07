Previous
Waterlogged by falcon11
Photo 2252

Waterlogged

There were 5 very wet bumblebees clinging to this butterfly bush today. I will check after the rains tonight to see if they survived.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Corinne C ace
Amazing close up
October 8th, 2023  
