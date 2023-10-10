Sign up
Photo 2254
Low Tide
...at Chaffinch Island Park. My first "official" hike after knee surgery, although it was just up and down some gentle hills in the park. Six more weeks before real hiking.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
rocks
,
landscape
,
connecticut
,
shoreline
,
seascape
,
guilford
,
low tide
,
chaffinch island park
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic pov
October 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous scene and pov
October 11th, 2023
