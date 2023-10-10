Previous
Low Tide by falcon11
Low Tide

...at Chaffinch Island Park. My first "official" hike after knee surgery, although it was just up and down some gentle hills in the park. Six more weeks before real hiking.
Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic pov
October 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous scene and pov
October 11th, 2023  
