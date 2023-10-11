Previous
All Washed Up by falcon11
All Washed Up

This huge log was beautifully burnished from its time in the water.

No need to comment. Just filling a hole for the month.
Allison Maltese

falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months.
