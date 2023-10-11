Sign up
Photo 2256
All Washed Up
This huge log was beautifully burnished from its time in the water.
No need to comment. Just filling a hole for the month.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
10th October 2023 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
logs
,
reeds
,
grasses
,
shoreline
,
phragmites
,
long island sound
,
chaffinch island park
