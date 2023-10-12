Previous
Bursting At The Seams by falcon11
Photo 2256

Bursting At The Seams

The 60 Common Milkweed plants in the back yard are popping out, with white fluff sailing everywhere. The red bug at the side is a Milkweed Beetle. They nibble at the pods.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Corinne C ace
Great details an clarity
October 13th, 2023  
