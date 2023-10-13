Sign up
Previous
Photo 2257
Late Afternoon Light
...in the back garden. I am happy there are so many Nasturtiums this late in the season, for me, and for the pollinators.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
3
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2720
photos
65
followers
21
following
618% complete
View this month »
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
2256
2257
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
13th October 2023 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
leaf
,
garden
,
botanical
,
backlight
,
nasturtium
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful flower
October 13th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Wonderful color and light
October 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
October 14th, 2023
