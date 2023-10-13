Previous
Late Afternoon Light by falcon11
Late Afternoon Light

...in the back garden. I am happy there are so many Nasturtiums this late in the season, for me, and for the pollinators.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
618% complete

Corinne C ace
Beautiful flower
October 13th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Wonderful color and light
October 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
October 14th, 2023  
