Photo 2258
Tomato Still Life
Filling in on this rainy day with a shot of the tomato growing in the back garden. The afternoon light was just right yesterday for this kind of treatment.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months.
Tags
plant
,
leaves
,
garden
,
tomato
,
vegetable
,
still life
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
October 14th, 2023
