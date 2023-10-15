Previous
On the Montauk Daisy by falcon11
On the Montauk Daisy

There were a lot of smaller and different insects on these daisies. This is a Traverse Banded Drone Fly, a type of Hoverfly.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Junan Heath ace
Awesome capture!
October 16th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
wonderful capture
October 16th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great clarity and details!
October 16th, 2023  
