Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2260
On the Montauk Daisy
There were a lot of smaller and different insects on these daisies. This is a Traverse Banded Drone Fly, a type of Hoverfly.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2723
photos
65
followers
21
following
619% complete
View this month »
2253
2254
2255
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
15th October 2023 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flower
,
fly
,
insect
,
daisy
,
hoverfly
Junan Heath
ace
Awesome capture!
October 16th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
wonderful capture
October 16th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great clarity and details!
October 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close