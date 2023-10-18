Previous
Fall Impressions by falcon11
Fall Impressions

I thought I'd try some ICM this afternoon out at the family homestead in Kilingworth. The trees are my mother's hydrangeas.
Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
