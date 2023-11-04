Sign up
Photo 2272
A Hard Frost
Filling a hole with another frosty Nasturtium leaf from last week that I wanted to share.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
Tags
leaf
pattern
garden
frost
nasturtium
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these wonderful frosty patterns.
November 11th, 2023
