Previous
Photo 2273
Milkweed Beetle
They eat the pods of the Milkweed plants, but I have so many plants, it doesn't really matter. Most of the seeds have blown away or I have collected them for next year.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2737
photos
65
followers
21
following
622% complete
View this month »
2273
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
5th November 2023 2:05pm
Tags
macro
,
close-up
,
insect
,
beetle
,
seeds
,
milkweed
,
milkweed beetle
Rick
ace
Great shot. See a few of those around here, but never knew what they were.
November 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
