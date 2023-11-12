Previous
Morning Frost by falcon11
Photo 2276

Morning Frost

I got outside early before the sunshine melted the frost on the leaves and grass.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
623% complete

