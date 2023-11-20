Previous
Ruffled Feathers by falcon11
Photo 2284

Ruffled Feathers

There were two egrets tussling at the Venice Rookery. This one was chased out of the tree. Sometimes I wonder what they are thinking!
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
625% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
They’re thinking let’s give Allison a great capture. So they did.
November 21st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great timing!
November 21st, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
I like the ruffled feathers and nice job with exposure of the whites in sunlight
November 21st, 2023  
Rick ace
Great shot. Just never know what causes them to chase each other around like that.
November 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise