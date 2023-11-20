Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2284
Ruffled Feathers
There were two egrets tussling at the Venice Rookery. This one was chased out of the tree. Sometimes I wonder what they are thinking!
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2748
photos
65
followers
21
following
625% complete
View this month »
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
20th November 2023 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
egret
,
florida
,
rookery
,
water bird
John Falconer
ace
They’re thinking let’s give Allison a great capture. So they did.
November 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great timing!
November 21st, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like the ruffled feathers and nice job with exposure of the whites in sunlight
November 21st, 2023
Rick
ace
Great shot. Just never know what causes them to chase each other around like that.
November 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close