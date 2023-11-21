Sign up
Previous
Photo 2285
Sneaking Around
There were a couple of good sized gators in the ponds at the Rookery yesterday. Although I wasn't particularly close to this one, shooting from the bank, it turned and started to look my way, so I hightailed it out of there.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
20th November 2023 10:18am
Tags
nature
,
alligator
,
reptile
,
florida
Corinne C
ace
Impressive capture!
November 22nd, 2023
